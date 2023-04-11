Twins place OF Gallo on 10-day injured list due to muscle strain

Minnesota Twins outfielder Joey Gallo is on the 10-day injured list due to an intercostal muscle strain on the right side of his ribs, the team announced Tuesday.

Gallo left Saturday’s game against the Astros in the sixth inning and has missed the team’s last three games. His injured list placement is retroactive to Sunday.

Through seven games this season, Gallo has hit .278 with 3 home runs, 7 RBI, 4 runs and a 1.183 OPS.

The Twins are expected to announce his replacement on the 26-man roster prior to Wednesday’s game against the White Sox.