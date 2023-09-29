Twin Cities Marathon weekend kicks off ahead of races

Events for the Twin Cities Marathon got underway Friday ahead of what’s expected to be a busy but unseasonably hot weekend.

While the marathon takes place Sunday and other races and family events are slated for Saturday, the expo kicked off Friday.

More than 42,000 people are expected to visit the health expo over the weekend, event organizers estimate.

The expo is free and open to the public, and features hands-on exhibits and running gear from more than 80 vendors at St. Paul RiverCentre.

About 28,000 runners are expected to race through St. Paul over the weekend.

While officials have cautioned runners about the impending heat, they say there are still spots available in some races for those interested in running. Anyone looking to do so can sign up right at the expo.

The expo will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. More information is available online.