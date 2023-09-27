Twin Cities Marathon runners cautioned about heat ahead of weekend event

Runners are preparing for what could be the hottest race ever during the Twin Cities Marathon this weekend. Organizers are taking precautions to make sure participants stay safe in the heat and humidity.

About 28,000 runners will race through St. Paul Saturday and Sunday, but the thrill comes with some caution as temperatures are expected to hit above 80 along with extreme humidity.

“Our medical staffing is the highest numbers it’s been since well, before the pandemic,” said Eli Asch, Twin Cities in Motion Race Director. “It’s not a day to pursue a PR. It’s a day to make sure that you’re out there listening to your body and staying safe.”

This year, the event has 300 medical staff on hand. The weekend occasion has been deemed a “Red Flag Condition” under its event alert system. This means there will be potentially dangerous conditions over the weekend. A black flag is the most extreme, which would cancel an event. White means there is a risk of hypothermia for cold weather events.

“We’ve done things like adding additional water from before the start of the race to after the finish line,” said Asch.

It’s a bit like deja vu, as the warmest Twin Cities Marathon dates back to 2007.

“Basically, the best practices from 2007 with the Chicago Marathon, with us and with other hot weather events have led to the preparedness we’ve been talking about here,” said Asch.

“At a minimum, you want to have about one ounce of fluid for every 10 pounds of weight,” said Dr. Archelle Georgiou. She notes that training is key and those who haven’t trained properly shouldn’t be running this weekend.

“Training is really important to try to get your body to acclimate to the heat. So, the human body needs about two weeks to learn how to acclimate in high temperatures,” said Georgiou.

Children, pregnant women and people who have chronic heart or lung conditions should also not start. Health experts say wearing loose clothing and slowing your pace are also important tips.

“We would encourage runners to leave that personal record aside and ultimately focus on getting to the finish line safely and successfully,” said Asch.

The marathon itself and the TC 10 mile will take place Sunday. All other races and family events will happen on Saturday.

There is no refund for runners who drop out of the race.