Twin Cities Film Festival gets underway in St. Louis Park

The Twin Cities Film Festival in St. Louis Park ramps up this weekend — with more than 30 film screenings between Friday and Sunday.

This year organizers are celebrating major momentum in the state’s filmmaking industry.

“Minnesota is rolling out the red carpet for filmmakers from all over the country. You’ll see it at star-studded events like this — and in small towns across the state — that are transforming into Hollywood sets.”

With a population of just 3,000 people, Ely, up in northern Minnesota, became a Hollywood set for five weeks.

During the filming of “Boundary Waters” there last year.

Filmmakers say the iron range offered a small-town feel and big state perks.

Last year, lawmakers voted to expand the state’s film production tax credit from $5 million annually to $25 million.

Then, this past July, Minnesota launched its brand new film office, and a dedicated state agency is now working to attract filmmakers and help them along the way.

The Twin Cities Film Fest is building on that momentum — 40% of this year’s movies have a Minnesota connection.

The festival is bigger than ever — with 140 films in its 15th year and its most star-studded line-up with actors like Beau Bridges, Daisy Ridley, and Josh Duhamel coming to town.

Giving people a glimpse of the North Star state in the hopes of bringing more of Minnesota to the silver screen in the years to come.

“Boundary Waters” has two screenings on Friday night. If you miss those, there are many more films to choose from over the next eight days. Find more information on the festival HERE.