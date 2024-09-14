Turnstiles inside dorms and campus crime map among new safety measures at U of M

The University of Minnesota is taking new steps to keep students safe this school year.

UMN Dept. of Public Safety Chief Matt Clark explained some of the new security measures during a Board of Regents meeting Friday.

The university installed turnstiles inside three of its nine residence halls, which includes Pioneer Hall, Middlebrook Hall and 17th Avenue Hall.

“Students have been asking for secure buildings as much as possible,” Clark said.



In addition, campus police will be on board light rail trains throughout the month of September due to student concerns about safety on public transportation.

Clark said the university is also launching a new interactive campus crime map, where students, faculty and parents can see detailed information about crimes ranging from auto theft to robbery.

“That would include dates on when crime occurred, what type of crime and what building that occurred in. It’s something interactive that anyone on campus can look at,” Clark explained.

Just off campus, a new safety center opened last week in Dinkytown to serve as a safe haven for students and safety ambassadors on weekdays.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reported crime concerns in the Dinkytown area surrounding campus over the last few years.

Clark said UMPD kicked off a pilot project along 10 blocks in Dinkytown this past spring, where campus police will now take the lead on all 911 calls in the area instead of the Minneapolis Police Department.

UMPD said it has investigated almost 500 reports along that stretch since March, which is home to university-related organizations and off-campus student housing.

The department has also hired half a dozen new community service officers, which are unarmed officers who help with patrols.