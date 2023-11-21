TSA gives travel tips ahead of peak Thanksgiving travel days

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, members of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are hoping they can provide some helpful tips for those flying to visit family and friends.

Members of the TSA at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport offered those tips during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. You can watch the news conference in the video player above.

In addition, reminders were given about packing and prohibited items on planes.

As previously reported, AAA estimates that 55.4 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday.

For more information on flights at MSP, click here.

RELATED: Some Minnesotans are flying out early this holiday week to avoid possible record-breaking crowds

RELATED: Driving or flying before feasting? Here are some tips for Thanksgiving travelers

RELATED: Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving