MSP offers tips for Thanksgiving travelers

Thanksgiving is just a week away and it’s expected to be a very busy travel period.

AAA projects 55.4 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Nov. 22 and Nov. 26. That would be up 2.3% from last year and ranks as the third-highest Thanksgiving travel forecast since 2000.

Air travel, in particular, is expected to increase by 6.6% from last year, with nearly 4.7 million people expected to catch a flight for the holiday. With that in mind, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is offering some tips for anyone flying in or out of the Twin Cities over the next 10 days.

MSP officials say it’s expected to be busier at the airport starting Thursday, Nov. 16, with Nov. 22 and Nov. 26 expected to be particularly busy travel days.

Extra airport staff will be on the ticketing levels at both terminals and near security checkpoints during key times to help travelers, MSP says.

Additionally, the airport recommends travelers head to the airport a little earlier for flights over the holiday period, with those on domestic flights advised to arrive at MSP two hours ahead of takeoff and international travelers urged to get there three hours ahead of time.

The Transportation Security Administration has tips for getting through security checkpoints efficiently, and other tips for families with children.

For anyone picking up a traveler from MSP, MSP recommends using either roadway level in front of Terminal 1 for drop-offs or pickups so that one doesn’t get overly congested. The airport also recently added an additional parking lot for drivers to wait in until their traveler is ready to be picked up.

Finally, MSP has planned entertainment for holiday travelers, with Ballet Minnesota performances of “The Nutcracker Ballet” set for Nov. 19, music from Jack Barrett and Charlie Bruber as well as David Billingsley & Friends on Nov. 22, and songs from The Twin Cities Songwriter Rounds on Nov. 26.

