Trump taking victory lap, Biden doing damage control after debate

President Joe Biden did damage control at a rally in North Carolina after what many Democrats viewed as a disastrous debate performance Thursday night, while former President Donald Trump took a victory lap of sorts in Virginia, where supporters lined up 15 hours in advance to hear him speak.

“I think last night was a big moment for people with common sense who want to see America be great again, who put America first,” Trump said to cheers.

“Folks, I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to,” Biden said at his own raucous rally in Raleigh. “I don’t debate as well as I used to, but… I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong, and I know how to do this job,” he told the roaring crowd. “I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

The crowd chanted “four more years” several times.

In Minnesota, there is no groundswell of calls among Democrats to replace Biden as the nominee for president. “I’m not sure that we’re ready to kind of find another candidate now,” former DFL state Sen. Jeff Hayden said on “At Issue with Tom Hauser” in an interview to be broadcast Sunday morning. “I think that conversation should have been had six months or even a year ago. I think we do have to refocus and kind of talk about President Biden’s strengths.”

In a statement issued after Thursday’s debate, Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin was silent about Biden’s debate performance but reiterated his support.

“By investing in a robust organizing program that will help us talk to voters in every corner of the state, the Biden-Harris campaign and the DFL are making sure Minnesotans know the stakes of this election. President Biden’s vision will protect Minnesotans’ freedoms and help us build on the record job growth and higher wages Minnesota has experienced under his leadership. Minnesotans have repeatedly rejected Donald Trump and his efforts to ban abortion, give tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy, and attack our democracy. Minnesota’s future is at stake, and President Biden is the leader we need to continue moving forward.” Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin

Minnesota Republicans say the debate performance was the latest example of how Biden is unfit for office.

“This is not news,” says Republican strategist Andy Brehm. “People have been saying this about the president for quite some time. It’s just that the Democratic elite have been trying to run talking points insisting the president’s on his game. Clearly he’s not. He has no business running for re-election and somehow serving through 2029. I think he’s unfit to be president today.”

