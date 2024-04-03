Trial for Apple River stabbing suspect enters third day

Wednesday will mark the third day of a jury trial for a man accused of stabbing multiple people on the Apple River in Wisconsin two summers ago, leaving a 17-year-old dead.

Nicolae Miu, 54, of Prior Lake, is charged with homicide, attempted homicide and battery for the July 2022 incident, which left four adults injured and a 17-year-old, Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, dead. He pleaded not guilty in September of 2022.

Court papers show when Miu first spoke with investigators, he told police he had a snorkel and was looking for a cell phone that went in the river, telling police a group attacked him and put him in “self-defense mode.”

Prosecutors say Miu pulled a knife from his pocket and lashed out at a group during a confrontation. Investigators allege Miu was bothering a group of teenagers on their tubes when court papers say another group on tubes stopped to help out.

The defense has told jurors that Miu was trying to protect himself during the encounter, saying the confrontation was 13-on-one and that Miu’s actions were in self-defense.

Testimony will continue at 8 a.m. Prosecutors could call Miu’s wife, who was at the river that day, to the stand.

