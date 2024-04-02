Trial for Apple River stabbing suspect enters second day

Watching the live stream on a mobile device? Click HERE to access the video.

The trial for a Minnesota man accused of stabbing several people on Wisconsin’s Apple River and killing a 17-year-old continues on Tuesday.

54-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake faces six charges, including homicide, attempted homicide and battery. Miu pleaded not guilty in September of 2022.

Jury selection began Monday morning and ended around 12 p.m. before opening statements and testimony began Monday afternoon.

Tuesday’s court proceedings begin at 8 a.m. in St. Croix County.

RELATED: Trial begins for man accused of stabbing multiple people on the Apple River

Prosecutors allege that in July of 2022, Miu got into a confrontation with a group of people who were tubing on the river at the time. Four adults in that group were injured and a 17-year-old, identified as Isaac Schuman, died from his injuries.

Family members identified Isaac Schuman, 17, of Stillwater, as the boy who was fatally stabbed during a rampage Saturday, July 30, 2022, on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. (Family photo)

Court papers show when Miu first spoke with investigators, he told police he had a snorkel and was looking for a cell phone that went in the river, telling police a group attacked him and put him in “self-defense mode.”

Prosecutors say Miu pulled a knife from his pocket and lashed out at a group during a confrontation. Investigators allege Miu was bothering a group of teenagers on their tubes when court papers say another group on tubes stopped to help out.

Witnesses say Miu then punched or slapped a woman who was in the group confronting him, and then Miu was punched by a man and fell in the river, which caused him to pull out a knife and start stabbing people around him.

For 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS complete coverage on the Apple River stabbing, CLICK HERE.

Stay up to date with the trial, which will be streamed live on KSTP’s website and mobile app after the jury is seated.