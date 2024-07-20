Train derailment reported near Big Lake
A train derailed near Big Lake Saturday morning, impacting main railroad lines in the area.
According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office a train carrying “consumer goods” derailed near Big Lake around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
The derailment impacted 15 railcars as well as BNSF’s main rail lines.
The sheriff’s office said no one has been injured as a result of the derailment and that there is no threat to the public at this time.
Some roadways near Big Lake have been impacted as a result.
At this time, 172nd Street Northwest is blocked between 197th Avenue and County Road 14.