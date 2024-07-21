Track reopens after train derailment in Big Lake Saturday, 2nd track expected to reopen Sunday night

A track has reopened in Big Lake after a train derailed near Big Lake early Saturday morning, according to BNSF.

While main track 2 is open, main track 1 is expected to reopen Sunday night.

As previously reported, a train carrying consumer goods derailed near Big Lake around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, which impacted 15 railcars in addition to the main rail lines.

No one was injured and the public was not at risk, BNSF said.

In addition to the impacts in Big Lake, Metro Transit told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the Northstar Line to Sunday’s Twins game will not be running. The agency said another update can be expected by 8 p.m. Sunday.