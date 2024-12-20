Tips for how to handle winter crashes and collisions

The Minnesota State Patrol is urging drivers to stay in their vehicles if they’re involved in a crash on the interstate.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, Minnesota State Patrol said a stalled pick-up truck hit a guardrail on I-94 westbound in St. Michael and became disabled in the middle lane. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras captured shocking video of the incident.



A line of large trucks were heading straight for the stalled vehicle with most of them swerving out the way to avoid it. One of the semi-trucks slid off the road.

Shortly after, several people got out of the stalled truck and made a run for it across the snow-covered interstate.



“I initially thought, ‘How lucky are these people to get out uninjured?’ Luckily, nobody was injured in that whole incident,” Lt. Mike Lee, Minnesota State Patrol, said.

Shortly after the people inside exited the pick-up truck, a semi-truck hit the vehicle.



“If you get involved in an incident or a crash on the highway, if you can safely, move your vehicle onto the shoulder and out of the main way of the traffic or to the next exit,” Lt. Lee said.



State Patrol added if you have a crash or spinout on the interstate, the best thing to do is keep your seatbelt on and stay put because getting out is more dangerous.



“You have to trust us on this,” Lt. Lee said. “The back end of your vehicle is built to take impact. Again, it might be scary. You might not want to hear it, but please stay in your vehicle, keep your seat belt on and call for help.”



State Patrol is urging Minnesotans to drive smart to make it home safely this holiday season.



“We want people to get to where they want to go and celebrate the holidays with their family and friends. We want people to get there safely. We don’t want holiday seasons ruined,” Lt. Lee said. “It’s always tragic, but especially this time of year, it’s a lot harder.”

