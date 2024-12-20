Driver killed late Thursday night after 3-vehicle crash involving 2 semis on I-94

A man was killed Thursday night along Interstate 94 when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the trailer of a semi-truck and was then involved in another crash with a separate semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred near Clearwater Township in Wright County around 10:55 p.m.

While driving east on the interstate, a semi-truck jackknifed into the center median cables. Soon after, a 2023 Honda Ridgeline, also traveling east, collided with the semi’s trailer.

A second semi then collided with the first semi, and the Honda rolled.

Both semi-drivers – a 29-year-old man from Faribault and a 41-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York – were uninjured in the incident; however, the driver of the Honda, 61-year-old Thomas Victor Pearson of Monticello, died in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the road had snow and ice on it during the crash.

This crash was the only one involving a fatality by the Minnesota State Patrol on a snowy day across the state. The agency reported 453 personal property damage crashes, with 38 involving injuries and 37 being jackknifed semis.