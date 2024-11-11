Timberwolves unveil iced-out ‘City Edition’ uniforms for 2024-25 season

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ “City Edition” uniform for the 2024-25 season takes a frozen approach to honoring the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Last year’s City Edition set was deep blue and featured a swirling water pattern. This year’s uniform “completes a two-year story arc” and represents Minnesota’s lakes as they appear during the winter — white with streaks of ice blue.

Similar to last year, the jersey spells out “Minnesota” across the chest. The shoulders fade to black, which is supposed to be a nod to the night sky. Along the sides of the jersey, “Land of 10,000 Lakes” is debossed in white trim, a detail that’s designed to emulate footprints in snow.

A white silicone silhouette of Minnesota appears on the waistband, and a black-and-white howling wolf logo takes its place on the shorts with an icy background.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards models Minnesota's 2024-25 City Edition uniform. (Courtesy of Minnesota Timberwolves)

“When it comes to the cold of winter, Minnesotans don’t just survive, we thrive,” Timberwolves Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said in a news release. “We’re excited to complete Nike and NBA’s two-year City Edition story arc with a celebration of lake life in Minnesota — ice cold style.”

The Timberwolves will debut their new City Edition uniforms on Nov. 17 when they take on the Phoenix Suns at Target Center.