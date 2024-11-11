Timberwolves unveil iced-out ‘City Edition’ uniforms for 2024-25 season
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ “City Edition” uniform for the 2024-25 season takes a frozen approach to honoring the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Last year’s City Edition set was deep blue and featured a swirling water pattern. This year’s uniform “completes a two-year story arc” and represents Minnesota’s lakes as they appear during the winter — white with streaks of ice blue.
Similar to last year, the jersey spells out “Minnesota” across the chest. The shoulders fade to black, which is supposed to be a nod to the night sky. Along the sides of the jersey, “Land of 10,000 Lakes” is debossed in white trim, a detail that’s designed to emulate footprints in snow.
A white silicone silhouette of Minnesota appears on the waistband, and a black-and-white howling wolf logo takes its place on the shorts with an icy background.
“When it comes to the cold of winter, Minnesotans don’t just survive, we thrive,” Timberwolves Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said in a news release. “We’re excited to complete Nike and NBA’s two-year City Edition story arc with a celebration of lake life in Minnesota — ice cold style.”
The Timberwolves will debut their new City Edition uniforms on Nov. 17 when they take on the Phoenix Suns at Target Center.