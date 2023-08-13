Timberwolves unveil new City Edition jersey for upcoming season

The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming season on Sunday.

The unveiling event took place at Lord Fletcher’s in Spring Park and featured a performance by Minnesota-native rap artist Yung Gravy.

The new Nike 2023-24 NBA City Edition uniforms look to celebrate lake life in Minnesota and are “inspired by the summertime fun that can only be found in the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes.'”

“This season’s Timberwolves City Edition uniform is really special and quintessentially Minnesotan,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl. “While lake life vibes are at their peak during the summer, we’re excited for Wolves fans to embrace this year’s uniform all season long.”