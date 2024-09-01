Tim Walz expected to attend Minnesota State Fair on Sunday

Tim Walz is expected to make an appearance at the Minnesota State Fair on Sunday.

Sunday won’t be the Governor’s only Minnesota stop. He will also be speaking with labor union leaders Monday morning in St. Paul before making his way to Milwaukee for Laborfest 2024.

Monday’s events are both in an effort to highlight the Harris-Walz campaign’s promis to continue to deliver for union workers.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump and running mate J.D. Vance are taking the holiday weekend off from the campaign trail. Their next stops are Tuesday in Arizona and Georgia.