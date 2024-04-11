Thursday’s game between Twins, Tigers postponed to Saturday due to weather

Minnesota Twins fans will have to wait a couple of days to watch the team take on the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers posted on social media announcing Thursday’s game at Comerica Park has been postponed to Saturday due to inclement weather throughout the day. Thursday’s game will now be made up on Saturday as part of a straight doubleheader.

According to the Tigers, the first game will be played starting at 1:10 p.m. ET, with the second game starting about 40 minutes after the first game ends.

Team officials add the only tickets valid for Saturday’s straight double header will be the ones bought for Saturday’s originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game.

Anyone with tickets for Thursday’s postponed game will be able to exchange their tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader, or for any future regular season game of similar value in the next 12 months. However, that exchange excludes the 2025 Opening Day.

This is the second time since Sunday the Twins have had a game postponed due to weather.

