Weather causes Twins, Guardians game to be postponed

Due to weather conditions, Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleeland Guardians has been postponed to later this year.

Team officials say the game, which was originally scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m., will now be made up as a split doubleheader on Friday, Aug. 9 at 1:10 p.m.

The rescheduled game will now be played ahead of the previously scheduled 7:10 p.m. game that same evening.

Any fans which held tickets for Sunday’s game will be able to use their tickets for the rescheduled event.