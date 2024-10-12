Thousands attend breast cancer fundraiser walk at Mall of America

Minnesotans are making a major difference in the fight against breast cancer.

Over a thousand people showed up for the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk at Mall of America Saturday morning. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchors Alex Jokich and Megan Newquist emceed the event for the American Cancer Society.

The crowd of people is more than a pop of pink — they carry stories of heartache, heroism and hope.

“I was diagnosed in 2014; no family history of breast cancer, so totally out of the blue,” said Summer Hagy, Portraits of Hope ambassador.

Hagy is one of more than a thousand people who showed up to walk. She found out she had breast cancer at the age of 34 and feels a special connection to this event.

“The year before I was diagnosed, I had done ‘Making Strides’ with my work group just, it was something fun to do,” she said. “And then the very next year, I was diagnosed. I had done Strides one time and then I was at the survivor tent the next year.”

She’s now an ambassador for Portraits of Hope, which is one of the new elements of “Making Strides” this year, along with a “Garden of Hope,” where people had the chance to shine a light in memory of a loved one lost to breast cancer.

“So for them to know they’re not alone is empowering, it’s inspiring,” said Anthony Bass, vice president of American Cancer Society Minnesota

The American Cancer Society says more than 5,000 people in Minnesota will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone.

“We have to get the word out, that’s what this is for, it’s not only for a good time to rally people but just to bring awareness., Bass added.

Many people at the event found support in each other, and much like a cancer journey, it was emotional at times, inspiring and full of hope.

“We want people to come for therapy; therapy of their minds, their bodies and their hearts,” Bass said.

The event is ultimately raising money for research to end breast cancer as we know it.

“I think it’s so important because it continues to keep breast cancer in the spotlight,” Hagy noted.

The walk raised $170,000, but the hope is to raise even more than that throughout the month of October. Click here to donate.