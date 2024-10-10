‘Portraits of Hope’ to honor those battling breast cancer

A new effort called ‘Portraits of Hope’ will honor those impacted by breast cancer this October.

The local chapter of the American Cancer Society selected five people for the new campaign, which recognizes breast cancer survivors, “thrivers” and caregivers.

22-year-old Cooper Eral was chosen to represent his mother, Michelle, who died last November.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS first shared Michelle’s story last year, in the final days of her battle against breast cancer, as she lived out a bucket list to “love every moment.”

The story went national, making it onto ABC’s World News Tonight.

Michelle died just two days after the national news story aired.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS continued to follow the support for the Erals here at home and around the country.

Now, her son plans to carry on what she started in his new role as a Portrait of Hope ambassador with the American Cancer Society.

“It’s a bucket list that keeps growing,” Cooper said. “It’s a pretty special thing to be able to honor her legacy in that way.”



The American Cancer Society said the new ambassadors will be a big part of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Mall of America on Saturday.

The event hopes to raise $200,000 — money that will go toward supporting patients and finding a cure.

The American Cancer Society said there is $77 million currently invested in breast cancer research.

Each ambassador committed to raising at least $2,500 this year.

Cooper said he has already raised more than $8,000 and rallied more than 100 people to attend Saturday’s walk in memory of his mom.

“I think she’s smiling down on us for sure,” Cooper said. “There’s been a lot of really tough moments but at the end of it, I always come back to the same thought: the framework she gave us. And it is to just simply love every moment.”

Minnesota-based men’s brand Hammermade just launched a new shirt in honor of Michelle called ‘The Eral,’ with 20% of sales going to the American Cancer Society.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday in the Mall of America Rotunda.

For more information, click here.