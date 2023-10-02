Submissions for new Minnesota state flag, seal now being accepted

Minnesotans can now officially submit their ideas for the next state flag and seal.

Anyone 18 years or older can submit their ideas online at mnhs.org/serc or through the mail to the address listed online. Those under 18 must have their submissions entered by a parent or legal guardian.

Each person can submit up to three designs each for the state flag and state seal.

All entries must follow the guidelines outlined by the State Emblems Redesign Commission. Public submissions will be accepted for the rest of this month and must be submitted or postmarked by Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was created in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

As a member of the commission, Secretary of State Steve Simon is encouraging the public to take part in this process.

“Now is the time for Minnesotans to embrace the legacy of our state and celebrate our future! Join the conversation about the redesign of the state flag and seal to ensure that the commission has a wide range of options to review,” Simon said in a prepared statement. “Public input is vital to the work of the commission and will be sought out both now – at the start of our process – and later – as we narrow down the submissions to five which will receive final consideration. I look forward to seeing the creativity and passion of Minnesotans shine.”

Any submissions made to previous state emblems initiatives should be entered through the official website.

Five submissions each for the new state seal and flag will be selected for final consideration by the commission, which will then choose one design (or a modified version) to be used as the basis for each emblem.