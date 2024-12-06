The nitty gritty new way the east metro is trying to keep winter road salt out of waterways

The next time it snows, grab some chicken grit.

The South Washington Watershed District is providing free 25-pound bags as part of a pilot program that launched this week.

The goal is to reduce the amount of salt used on sidewalks, driveways and roads.

“Unfortunately, salt contains a lot of chloride. With the snow melt in the spring and summer, chloride runs into our bodies of water and causes pollution, which can be really negative for fish and other aquatic life,” said Abby Tekiela, water resources program coordinator at the South Washington Watershed District. “Chloride pollution can also impact our groundwater. It affects the taste and the quality of the water for your health.”

The South Washington Watershed District estimates that 445,000 tons of salt are spread on Minnesota roads every year.

A study by the University of Minnesota found that 78% of salt used for winter maintenance in the Twin Cities makes its way to groundwater or remains in the local lakes and wetlands, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

“Unfortunately, chloride will generally collect in the water, and there’s not really a solid way to get it out, so once it’s in, it’s kind of in,” Tekiela said. “So that’s our mission is to make water the priority and protect it.”

In the east metro, drinking water is already a major concern due to PFAS contamination by 3M.

The South Washington Watershed District bought about 500 bags of chicken grit, to provide to residents as a salt-free alternative this winter.

The bags are available for free at six locations in Washington County.

So what exactly is chicken grit? It can be made of anything from ground oyster shells to crushed granite. It is normally given to chickens to help them digest food.

In this case though, it is used for traction.

Residents can spread the chicken grit on slippery sidewalks or driveways.

“While salt is a chemical reaction making the ice melt, grit is instead creating traction,” Tekiela said.

The chicken grit being given out by the South Washington Watershed District is made up of crushed quartzite.

Tekiela said it is safe for pets.

“It’s basically like a gravel road surface, so if you are comfortable with your pet walking on a gravel road, they can be safe to walk on this surface as well.”

Tekiela said it can also be used in colder temperatures, unlike salts that chemically do not work once the ground has reached 15°F.

The grit is also reusable. It can be swept up and moved to a new location or placed back in the bag for future use.

Just two days after the pilot program was announced, the supply of chicken grit at the Woodbury Public Works location was nearly half-gone.

“If the demand’s high enough, we’re going to reorder, and there will be more for folks to grab,” Tekiela said.