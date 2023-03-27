Testimony resumes Monday in Lazzaro’s federal sex trafficking trial

The federal trial of a former Republican donor and strategist resumes Monday in Minnesota.

Anton “Tony” Lazzaro is charged with sex trafficking and obstruction. He has entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Federal prosecutors are expected to rest their case against Lazzaro sometime this week. Opening statements were held last Wednesday following one day of jury selection.

RELATED: Jury chosen in Lazzaro sex trafficking trial

As previously reported last week by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, jurors heard testimony from three teenage witnesses, as well as Gisela Castro Medina, the woman who entered guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors as well as aiding and abetting sex trafficking by obstruction and is Lazzaro’s co-defendant.

RELATED: ‘It should have never happened.’ Co-conspirator testifies in Lazzaro sex trafficking trial

As part of her plea deal, five counts of sex trafficking of minors are scheduled to be dismissed at her sentencing.

RELATED: Woman accused of conspiring with GOP donor indicted on federal sex trafficking charges

Witnesses described going to Lazzaro’s luxury condo in downtown Minneapolis, and prosecutors showed videos of the teens drinking and counting out $100 bills they say Lazzaro gave them.

RELATED: Experts: Alleged victim testimony key in Lazzaro sex trafficking trial