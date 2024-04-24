Strike authorization vote to be held Thursday, Friday for Minneapolis Public Schools teachers

Leaders of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) say a strike authorization vote will be held this week after an 18-hour negotiation session with the district.

According to the union, teachers and education support professionals will vote on Thursday and Friday, with results expected to be announced at some point on Saturday.

The strike authorization vote doesn’t mean unions will go on strike but allows leaders of each chapter to call for one and also give the state-required 10-day notice. MFT officials say union members are working on a contract that is currently 300 days past its expiration.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the district for comment on the upcoming vote and will update this article when – or if – one is received.

Earlier this month, the district and MFT leaders announced a tentative deal for the adult education teachers, which serves students who are at least 18 years old and looking to get their general equivalency degree, college prep, citizen classes and English as a secondary language sessions.

Union leaders added Wednesday that during the negotiation session, the district didn’t improve its salary officer since the last negotiation held on April 4. The MFT says it reviewed the district’s financial projections and found the assumption for future staff vacancies was too aggressive, and by “making those projections more realistic”, the union believes up to $13 million could be reallocated to staff compensation.

District leaders have previously said they are planning cuts for the next school year, including the possibility of cutting more than 200 full-time positions.

RELATED: 200+ full-time positions could be cut, Minneapolis Public Schools working out budget shortfall

RELATED: Minneapolis Public Schools parents launch petition to try and save music program

The final MPS budget is scheduled for approval on June 18.