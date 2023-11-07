Teen charged in Brooklyn Park shooting that left 2 16-year-old cousins dead

A teen faces multiple felony charges for his alleged role in a Halloween shooting that killed two 16-year-old cousins in Brooklyn Park.

Police say the two victims were shot just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 near the intersection of Zane Avenue and Zane Court. One victim, Diriye Abdi Muhumed, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, Chardid Hachi Farah, died at the hospital three days later.

Prosecutors believe 16-year-old Jaqual Ditez Sims-Miller was one of two shooters involved in the incident, according to a juvenile petition filed on Tuesday. He was arrested on Sunday and remains in custody; police have not announced any additional arrests.

Phone evidence shows Muhumed had been texting with Sims-Miller prior to the shooting. The exchange reveals that the two had been arguing over a missing gun and both leveled threats at each other. The last text in the conversation was sent roughly four hours before the shooting.

Sims-Miller allegedly told investigators Muhumed had left a gun at his house and the two had arranged to meet that evening to discuss the matter. Sims-Miller admitted to bringing a gun to the meetup and said Muhumed brought two other people, the petition states. The meeting “did not go according to plan,” Sims-Miller said, and he shot one of the victims.

Sims-Miller is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and prosecutors have filed a motion to have him stand trial as an adult.