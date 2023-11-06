Police arrest 16-year-old boy for Halloween shooting that killed 2 teens

Police in Brooklyn Park say they’ve arrested a teenage boy in connection to a shooting on Halloween that left two teens dead.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department announced the development on Monday, saying a 16-year-old boy is now being held on suspicion of murder for the shooting. He was taken into custody on Sunday.

Investigators also determined the suspect knew the victims and it wasn’t a random shooting.

It happened just after 5 p.m. last Tuesday near the corner of 73rd and Zane Avenues, according to police. One of the victims died at the scene while the second was hospitalized before dying on Friday night.

Police previously said they believed that two suspects were involved in the shooting and both fled before officers arrived. It wasn’t immediately clear if police are still looking for other suspects, as police declined to comment on that Monday.

The department is, however, asking anyone who lives along Brunswick Avenue North between 73rd Avenue and Shingle Creek to check their yards for a gun that may have been left by the suspects. If one is found, residents should avoid touching it and call 911.