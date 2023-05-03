Taste of Minnesota, last held in 2015, to return this summer

A Minnesota-centric festival is coming to downtown Minneapolis this summer after a seven-year absence.

Minneapolis city leaders are poised to announce Taste of Minnesota’s return on Thursday. The reincarnation of the popular festival will feature music and local food vendors.

Taste of Minnesota was discontinued starting in 2016 because festival general manager Linda Maddox retired. She managed the fair with her late husband, Ron, who created it in 1983.

The festival had been sold and closed before but started up again in Waconia after a short hiatus.

Taste of Minnesota’s 2023 dates, location and headlining artists will be revealed during Thursday’s news conference.