T-Pain, Carly Pearce headline shows at Target Field after summer Twins games

The Minnesota Twins have announced the headliners for their postgame concert series this summer.

After hosting Cole Swindell at Target Field last summer, the Twins have scheduled hip-hop and R&B star T-Pain as well as country music singer-songwriter Carly Pearce to each play after games this summer.

The club says T-Pain will perform at Target Field following the game on Thursday, June 15 against the Detroit Tigers while Carly Pearce will play after the Thursday, Aug. 24 game. On that day, the Twins play the Texas Rangers.

Both artists will play full 75-minute sets, with their concerts scheduled to begin around 20 minutes after that night’s Twins game ends.

Tickets to those Twins games automatically get free admission to the postgame concerts, and the Twins are also offering special concert package options that feature on-field access for the show.

More information on those packages can be found online by clicking here for the T-Pain concert or here for the Carly Pearce concert.