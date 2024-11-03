Swing state Wisconsin receives visits from Democrats and Republicans days before election

A swing state in the upcoming election received visits from both Democrats and Republicans as we close in on Election Day.

Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz embarked on a get-out-the-vote tour in Wisconsin Saturday, traveling from Eau Claire and Wausau before arriving in Hudson.

Walz appeared before a packed crowd in a local brewery.

She called Wisconsin voters “good neighbors” and said that the “weight of the world is on their shoulders” — likely referring to Wisconsin as a swing state.

Walz spent a good part of her speech talking about reproductive freedom.

“We do not take kindly to bullies telling us when, if, or how to start our families, right? Because when it comes to decisions on our own bodies, and our own lives, it is our choice.”

On Friday, Republicans were also in Hudson campaigning for Eric Hovde, running for the U.S. Senate seat against Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin.

In his speech, Hovde talked about border security and affordable housing but said his biggest concerns are about the economy under the Biden-Harris administration.

“They are bankrupting the country, adding more debt in the last three and a half years in our country than in the first 230-year history, which ignited inflation and is bankrupting not only our country but our children,” Hovde said.

ABC News, reporting the ‘538’ poll taken in October, gives Baldwin a 4.2% lead over Hovde but also shows the race is tightening.

The network says the same poll shows Kamala Harris with a 0.6-point lead over Donald Trump in Wisconsin — a statistical dead heat.

Click here for KSTP’s 2024 election guide.