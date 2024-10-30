Sweet political tradition of Red Wing’s Hanisch Bakery presidential cookie poll

It’s a sweet political tradition that dates back decades.

Hanisch Bakery in Red Wing is running its presidential cookie poll.

The poll started in 1984 and has predicted the popular vote winner every year until 2020 when Biden beat Trump.

“It’s a very fun thing that we do,” owner Bill Hanisch said. “Some people take it a little seriously; most people don’t. They taste the same. I tried both.”

The latest numbers from this year’s poll show Trump winning in a sugar landslide, more than 6,700 to Harris’ 3,300 cookies sold.