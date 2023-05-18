Suspect in St. Paul mosque arson arrested

Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with a fire at a St. Paul mosque.

According to St. Paul police, 42-year-old Said Ntamugabumwe was booked at the Ramsey County jail at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

He’s suspected of intentionally starting a fire at Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center earlier Wednesday.

Fortunately, nobody was inside the mosque at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The mosque was undergoing renovations at the time and was extensively damaged by the fire.

The fire also marked the sixth attack on a Minnesota mosque this year and the third in the past month.