Fire officials investigating suspected arson in St. Paul

The St. Paul Fire Department is investigating a suspected arson at the Oromo American Twhid Islamic Center on Wednesday.

Officials say the building wasn’t occupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso is expected to give a statement on the incident at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

