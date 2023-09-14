Stretch of Highway 61 closed in Hastings due to fire at former Hastings Creamery
A massive fire damaged the building that formerly housed the Hastings Creamery during the overnight hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
Large flames could be seen shooting into the sky from the roof, and crews were at the scene for several hours. Smoke billowed over much of the neighborhood starting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The building is located on Highway 61, just south of the downtown area. Crews closed Highway 61 in both direction from County Road 47/Vermillion Road to 15th Street.
Several fire crews – from Hastings and the surrounding communities – were at the building.
Other first responders blocked off a large perimeter around the Creamery.
Currently, fire officials are still working to learn what caused the fire.
As 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported earlier this month, the Creamery closed in August after the state found thousands of gallons of milk in the sewer system.
