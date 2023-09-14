Stretch of Highway 61 closed in Hastings due to fire at former Hastings Creamery

A massive fire damaged the building that formerly housed the Hastings Creamery during the overnight hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

A massive fire damaged the building that formerly housed the Hastings Creamery during the overnight hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Large flames could be seen shooting into the sky from the roof, and crews were at the scene for several hours. Smoke billowed over much of the neighborhood starting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The building is located on Highway 61, just south of the downtown area. Crews closed Highway 61 in both direction from County Road 47/Vermillion Road to 15th Street.

DOWNTOWN HASTINGS – Due to an overnight fire at the Hastings Creamery – parts of Hwy 61 are closed between Vermillion Rd. and 15th St. – there's no estimated time on when Hwy 61 will completely reopen. #MNtraffic pic.twitter.com/7oMPWdCglU — KSTP Traffic (@kstptraffic) September 14, 2023

Several fire crews – from Hastings and the surrounding communities – were at the building.

Other first responders blocked off a large perimeter around the Creamery.

Currently, fire officials are still working to learn what caused the fire.

As 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported earlier this month, the Creamery closed in August after the state found thousands of gallons of milk in the sewer system.

Check back for updates.

Fire broke out overnight at Hastings Creamery — the 110 year old businesses closed last month. Breaking details 4:30-7a on @KSTP we have @BaileyHurleyTV on scene. pic.twitter.com/hByx3bh9q1 — 📺 Chris Egert 🎤 (@ChrisEgertTV) September 14, 2023

We’re live in Hastings this AM where a massive fire broke out last night at the former Hastings Creamery. It closed last month after the state found thousands of gallons of milk leaked into the sewer system. Smoke is still THICK & main highway into town is shut down for blocks. pic.twitter.com/ubf75PgZeT — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyTV) September 14, 2023