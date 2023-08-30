Hastings Co-Op Creamery closure leaves dairy farmers holding the pail

Some Minnesota dairy farmers are scrambling to find a new place to process their milk after the 110-year-old Hastings Co-Op Creamery closed this month.

We’re told a few dozen Minnesota and Wisconsin dairy farmers used the creamery to process their milk.

Dairy farmers say finding a company to process milk right now can be a major challenge.

“Not a lot of processors are picking up milk,” said Tim Kieffer with River City Dairy. “You probably heard a lot of talk over the summer — prices were low, there were processors dumping excess milk. I just hope they’re able to find a place to go with and they don’t have to quit because they don’t want to quit.”

Hastings Co-Op Creamery closed after the state said it leaked thousands of gallons of milk into the sewer system.

We reached out to the creamery for comment but have not heard back.