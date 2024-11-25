Stretch of Hennepin Avenue to reopen Tuesday

The first phase of a major construction project along Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis has nearly wrapped up.

The section between West Lake and 26th streets in the Uptown neighborhood is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

Minneapolis Public Works members say the project is an opportunity to update Hennepin Avenue. Their goal is to improve space for people walking, riding buses, biking and driving.

RELATED: Hennepin Avenue reconstruction project begins Monday I Northeast Minneapolis project hurting local businesses

Phase two is set to begin construction next spring and will focus on a stretch from West 26th Street to Douglas Avenue. That phase is shown in red below.

A map showing the completed and yet-to-be started construction along Hennepin Avenue.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, as well as city council members and business owners, are scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. about the reconstruction project. Check back for a stream and for updates.