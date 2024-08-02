Stretch of eastbound Highway 36 temporarily closed this weekend
Drivers in the east Twin Cities metro will see lane closures on Highway 36 once again this weekend as the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) continues a weeks-long repaving project.
According to MnDOT, eastbound lanes will be closed between I-35E in Little Canada to US 61 in Maplewood.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and end around 5 a.m. on Monday.
A detour using I-35E, I-694 and Highway 61 will be in place. An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found at the bottom of this article.
During that same time, a section of westbound Highway 36 will be down to one lane. That section is from I-35E to Edgerton Street in Little Canada.