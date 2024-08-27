Thunderstorm rains out Grandstand concert, Midway rides at State Fair

Strong storms Monday night resulted in canceled events and closed rides at the Minnesota State Fair.

The Happy Together Tour concert at the Grandstand was called off, and all rides and ticketed attractions at the Mighty Midway, Kidway and Adventure Park were shut down for the night. All free stage shows were canceled as well.

And while people already inside the fairgrounds will be able to stay until the regular closing time at 11 p.m., the fair is not admitting anyone from the outside.

Anyone who purchased a ticket to Monday’s Grandstand concert will receive an email with information on how to get a refund; those who purchased their tickets with cash should call the State Fair Ticket Office at 651-288-4427 after Sept. 3.