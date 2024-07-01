Stillwater continues to battle St. Croix River’s rising water levels

The City of Stillwater is postponing the iconic Fourth of July fireworks celebration as they battle the St. Croix River’s rising water levels.

It’s a sight that comes as no surprise in Stillwater — seeing the Mississippi River overflow is second nature.



For the first time in a long time, the river is acting out right in the middle of summer.



“I don’t know that we’ve ever had to do this on the fourth of July,” Mayor Ted Kozlowski, Stillwater resident, said.



Every year on the Fourth of July, tens of thousands of people pack downtown Stillwater to see the sky light up with fireworks.



“We’ve got cannons going off in the park over here and we’ve got live music,” Kozlowski said. “It’s packed and shoulder to shoulder across town.”

The rising water levels are making the event of the year impossible.



The Stillwater Lift Bridge is closed and parking lots are under water. Lowell Park is also blocked off with sandbags.



The city is postponing the Fourth of July celebration.



“It’s sad. it’s really disappointing that you know Mother Nature’s not cooperating with us this year,” Kozlowski said.



“I understand. I absolutely don’t see how they could possibly have it. It’s disappointing,” Connie Lefler, Hugo resident, said.



At the time when Stillwater shines its brightest, Mother Nature stole the spotlight.

“We’re going to have to make other plans, and right now, we just really don’t know what we’re going to do yet,” Chad Hasenohrl, Stillwater visitor, said.

Stillwater officials said the city will monitor the rain totals to ensure the flooding stays under control.

The mayor explained the fireworks will be postponed to a different day.