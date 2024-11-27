Still in need of Thanksgiving meal items? The St. Paul Farmers Market can help you on Wednesday.

In St. Paul's Lowertown, the farmer's market is holding a special Thanksgiving version on Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 290 5th St E. Parking is available on the lot.

The cost for a Thanksgiving meal – the bird and all the trimmings – is 40% higher than it was just five years ago. However, the push is on to help support local farmers, as well as an effort to save money – all in a one-stop shop.

More than 30 vendors will be available at the market, selling everything from baked goods, meat, produce, sauce, and vegetables. There are also some artisan items you can give to your host or hostess.

Bailey Hurley was at the market on Wednesday morning and spoke with organizers and vendors about what to expect.

If you or someone you know needs a meal this Thanksgiving, many charitable groups are offering one for free. The meals range from sit down dinners to “to-go” meal kits. CLICK HERE for information on those events.

