Community Thanksgiving meals offered across the state

As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, communities across Minnesota are coming together to create a feast or an event for those in need or who don’t have a place to go to celebrate the holiday.

While many events are free, a few will need registrations or reservations ahead of time. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has created a list of events below, some of which require attendees to call by a certain date.

Twin Cities area

Hopkins: The city’s police department is taking nominations of Hopkins residents to receive a limited number of Thanksgiving meals. All nominations must be received by 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. No special meal requests or substitutions can be done. CLICK HERE to fill out a nomination form. Meals must be either picked up at Driskill’s Downtown Market or be delivered by the police department by Nov. 27.

to fill out a nomination form. Meals must be either picked up at Driskill’s Downtown Market or be delivered by the police department by Nov. 27. Minneapolis: The ICCM Life Center is putting on a Thanksgiving Outreach event at 1812 Park Ave. S. on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 12-2 p.m. The first 200 people at the first-come, first-serve event will receive a free turkey. There will also be a kid’s party, a coat giveaway and a hot Thanksgiving meal.

Minneapolis: Friendship Community Services is accepting families who need help to get a Thanksgiving meal as supplies last. You can sign up through Friday, Nov. 15. You can call 612-327-8753 to sign up, or by using the QR code found at THIS LINK.

Southern Minnesota

New Prague: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will have its 14th annual community dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. There will be dining in the Fellowship Hall, as well as a carry-out option.

Northern Minnesota

Buhl: Billy’s Bar will be holding a dinner at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Food will be available as dine-in, take-out, or by delivery. Call 218-258-3689.

Cloquet: Zion Lutheran Church will be hosting a dine-in dinner on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can call for deliver at 218-451-0966.

Cook: St. Mary’s Catholic Church will have a dine-in and take-out event on Thanksgiving from 12-2 p.m. Homebound residents can call 952-412-0576 for food to be delivered to them.

Duluth: From 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., the DECC will have dinner available in the Lake Superior Ballroom on Thanksgiving. If you want to have food delivered to your home, you must sign up by 5 p.m. on Nov. 22. Call 218-723-6484 for additional delivery details.

Ely: Dinner will be served at Ely Folk School from 11 a.m. 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Although the event is a community potluck, organizers say bringing a dish is optional.

Grand Rapids: Community members are invited to the Social Hall at St. Joseph Catholic Community Church from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The event is dine-in; however, delivery is available and must be ordered by Nov. 26. Call 218-999-9233 to do so.

Hibbing: A dinner will be held at the Salvation Army from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. That event will also include entertainment. Meanwhile, another will be held at Mike’s Pub from 1-6 p.m.

Pengilly: MJ’s Lodge will host a community dine-in dinner from 1-4 p.m. Donations for the area food shelf will also be accepted.

Virginia: Three events will be held in the city – the Salvation Army will hold a dine-in event on Wednesday, Nov. 20th from 1-5 p.m. Meanwhile, a take-out only Friendsgiving will be at the Kline/Cuppoletti Building from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can either order ahead by calling 218-404-5183, or just show up. A third event will be held at the Holy Spirit Social Hall from 4-7 p.m., with food being served at 5 p.m.

If you know of a community Thanksgiving dinner being offered and don’t see it here, send a message with details about the event to the KSTP newsroom by CLICKING HERE.