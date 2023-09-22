State’s new cannabis director backs out of job one day after being selected

The woman appointed as Minnesota’s first cannabis management director is backing out of the role just one day after being selected, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has learned.

Erin DuPree, who Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday would serve as the Director of the Office of Cannabis Management, announced Friday she would not be moving forward with the job. DuPree was slated to begin overseeing the office in October.

DuPree issued this statement regarding the announcement:

This evening I sent a letter to the Governor that I will not be going forward as the Director of the Office of Cannabis Management. This is an industry I am passionate about, and care deeply for; my skills, experience and expertise made me the right person for this job at this moment. I have never knowingly sold any noncompliant product, and when I became aware of them I removed the products from inventory. Conducting lawful business has been an objective of my business career. However, it has become clear that I have become a distraction that would stand in the way of the important work that needs to be done. Erin Dupree

In response to her resignation, Gov. Walz issued this statement:

“We have a responsibility to assure Minnesotans that this emerging market will be safe, lawful, and well-regulated. We’re making progress toward implementing this work, including beginning the hiring process for 9 key leadership positions and we will launch the rulemaking process in October. I am grateful to Charlene Briner for stepping up to continue to lead in the interim.” Gov. Tim Walz

