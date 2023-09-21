Apple Valley businesswoman appointed as Minnesota’s first cannabis management director

Nearly two months after the use of recreational marijuana became legal in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has appointed the state’s first ever cannabis management director.

On Thursday morning, Walz’s office announced Erin DuPree, the founder, vice president of sales and operations as well as the head of research and development at Loonacy Cannabis Co. in Apple Valley, had been appointed to the position.

According to Walz’s office, DuPree will be in charge of building the new state agency and will also help establish and regulate the cannabis market within the state. The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will be in charge of issuing licenses and developing regulations that outline how and when businesses can participate in the industry.

DuPree issued the following prepared statement regarding her appointment:

“It is an honor to join the Walz-Flanagan administration as the first director of the new Office of Cannabis Management. I look forward to working closely with all of the legislators, stakeholders, and advocates who worked so hard to pass this new law and am committed to the work of ensuring Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis industry will grow and thrive for years to come.” Erin DuPree, appointed as director of the OCM

Although the bill that legalized the use of recreational cannabis use for adults was signed in May, it became law on Aug. 1.

Minnesota joins 22 other states to legalize the use of recreational marijuana.

Walz also sounded off on his selection, and issued this statement:

“With direct experience in Minnesota’s hemp and cannabis industry and over 20 years of success in launching, managing, and growing businesses and organizations, Erin DuPree is an outstanding choice to lead the Office of Cannabis Management. DuPree is a proven and effective leader, who will be successful in standing up Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis market and helping Minnesotans succeed int he industry.” Gov. Walz

His office also touted her consulting work for Cook and Quinwood Consulting and her volunteer roles with Business Network International.