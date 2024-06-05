State website crashes as Minnesotans try to snag e-bike rebates

Minnesota’s launch of the electric-assisted bike rebate application period didn’t go as planned.

Set up on a first-come, first-served basis with a cap of 10,000 applications, the state’s online application website crashed within minutes of its launch at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The e-Bike Rebate program aims to promote more environmentally friendly travel by reducing the cost of an e-bike for Minnesotans.

The state has earmarked $2 million for rebates this year and next year, offering residents a discount of up to $1,500 on qualifying e-bike purchases. That apparently created higher-than-anticipated demand.

“The e-Bike Rebate Application is experiencing technical issues,” a banner on the Minnesota Department of Revenue website said shortly after the site crashed. “We are working on a fix and will update when the issues have been corrected. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The department said it planned to distribute the first round of e-bike rebate certificates on July 1, with a possible second round going out in October. However, it’s unclear if Wednesday’s crash will affect that timeline.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused potential applicants,” said a department spokesperson.