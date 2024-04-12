New state rebate program to significantly cut cost of buying e-bikes

Electric-assisted bicycles are growing in popularity, but for some, the cost to own one is the biggest obstacle.

Soon a new state program could help you get a big discount on one.

“They can just go a lot farther, faster,” said Andy Tesch, co-owner of Angry Catfish Bicycle in Minneapolis.

Tesch says you’ll find your more traditional styles at his shop but also plenty of new electric-assisted bikes that give you a boost while you pedal.

“Each year more and more people are just kind of discovering the benefits of them,” Tesch said. “I think when they first came out it was kind of like, ‘Oh, those aren’t real bikes.'”

Tesch and other store owners are now preparing for the new e-bike rebate passed by the state last year.

“We’ve already gotten a lot of questions over the last several months,” Tesch said.

The rebates are limited to $2 million a year for 2024 and 2025. That means accepted applicants can buy an e-bike worth up to $1,500 for 50-75% off, depending on their income.

“In reality states that have seen success with this tend to expand the programs over time,” said Michael Wojcik, executive director of the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.

Wojcik says there is one major barrier to owning an e-bike.

“Typically to get a quality e-bike, you’re starting out between $1,000-$2,000, and that can be a hurdle for a lot of people.”

That’s why he hopes this allows more people to try out these bikes that have top speeds between 20 and 28 mph.

“E-bikes are the kind of tool that really makes bicycling accessible to almost everybody,” Wojcik said.

As one of the stores planning to be included in the program, Tesch is looking forward to the e-bike rush.

“I think people are waiting and ready for that application process to start,” Tesch said.

You can apply for this program starting at 11 a.m. June 5. More information on the program is available here.