State senator to appear in court for burglary case Tuesday, hours after start of legislative session

A Minnesota state senator will be splitting her time on Tuesday between Capitol business and a court hearing ahead of her criminal trial.

Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) is accused of breaking into her stepmother’s Detroit Lakes home.

On Tuesday, her lawyers say Mitchell will attend her hearing online from her office at the Capitol, and plan to argue for a later trial date – after the 2025 legislative session ends. It is currently scheduled to start in just two weeks.

The motion requesting a later trial date was filed on Friday, citing a state statute authorizing postponing judicial proceedings in which a lawmaker is involved while the legislature is in session.

However, prosecutors say this goes against their efforts for a speedy trial. In the filing, the Becker County attorney said in part “there were zero instances” of the statute being used to “delay a proceeding for the accused in a criminal proceeding.”

All of this could affect the balance of power in the Senate depending on the outcome.

Mitchell won’t be able to report to the Capitol during any potential trial.

The Senate is currently divided along party lines, tied at 33 each. However, a special election will soon be held for an open seat where voters typically vote Democrat.

It’s unclear at this point if the judge will rule from the bench Tuesday on whether the trial will be moved.

Mitchell's hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.