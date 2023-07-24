State Patrol looking for vehicle involved in fatal I-94 crash

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle involved in a fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a crash report, a Harley Davidson rear-ended a car and both people on the motorcycle were ejected. One of them later died and the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash report initially stated a Toyota Camry was believed to have been involved in the crash, but the State Patrol said Monday afternoon that it is searching for a black Chevrolet Impala.

The agency says it believes the Impala is a 2006 to 2013 model and has a bumper sticker on the left rear bumper. The rear bumper also likely is damaged from the crash, officials say.

Anyone who saw the crash or believes they see the vehicle is asked to call the State Patrol at 763-279-4559.