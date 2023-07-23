1 dead, 1 seriously injured in late-night Minneapolis crash

A St. Paul man is dead following a late-night crash in Minneapolis on I-94 Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers were called to eastbound I-94 after Franklin Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

There, an incident report from the agency says they found a Harley Davidson headed east rear ended a Toyota Camry and caused both of the riders to be ejected.

One person died at the scene, while another was taken to an area hospital for their injuries, which are described as life-threatening, according to the incident report.

The driver of the Harley Davidson is expected to be identified late Sunday night; however, authorities say he is 53 years old.

No information was provided regarding the passenger of the motorcycle. The agency didn’t immediately say how many people were inside the Camry, or if anyone in the vehicle was injured.

Check back for updates.