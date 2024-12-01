State Patrol investigating fatal crash in Stearns County

At least one person is dead after a crash in Stearns County Saturday afternoon.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a Toyota Prius and an international straight truck were going east on I-94 in Albany Township when the Prius rear-ended the truck.

A 21-year-old man was driving the truck, while a 42-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl were in the Prius. It is unknown at this time who died in the crash.

State Patrol stated that the crash involved at least one person who wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

More information is expected to be released Monday morning.