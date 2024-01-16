State Patrol credits good Samaritan for saving truck driver from icy river in Rogers

A crash into an icy river in Rogers on Monday may have had a different ending if not for a good Samaritan who pulled the truck’s driver from the water.

The Minnesota State Patrol credits motorist Chris Kirk with stopping to help injured truck driver James Nahl from the icy Crow River in Rogers.

RELATED: Good Samaritan rescues man who crashed into Crow River in Rogers

Nahl was driving northbound on Highway 101 in a Chevrolet box truck that went off Highway 101 after striking a guard rail and launching down into the river below on Monday afternoon, according to investigators.

“It happened so quickly, first thing I did was dial 911, told them what happened, and instinct kicked in,” said Kirk, who was also driving along the road.

A traffic camera in the area captured Kirk and other motorists stopping alongside the shoulder.

Kirk said he went into a “baseball slide” down the hill to the truck that landed in the river.



“It was ice chunks everywhere, I jumped into the river… and on to him,” Kirk said.



The driver was still buckled in his seat, trapped and also partially in the cold water, according to Kirk.



“I asked him if he was alright, he said yes,” Kirk recalled. “I told him, ‘we’re freezing cold, in the middle of the river, on a flatbed truck right now, let’s get the heck out of here.’”



The 26-year-old truck driver from Fridley was taken by medics to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the State Patrol.



The driver’s father told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that his son is doing well and will be released from the hospital Tuesday. Kirk said he planned to get his leg checked out at the doctor on Tuesday after injuring it during the rescue.



“I believe it’s human nature to help others out, when you see trouble, when you see someone in that dire need,” Kirk said.